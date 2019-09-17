No jail for security guard who planned sex with child

A QUEENSLAND man who planned on having sex with a 14-year-old girl will not spend any time in prison because of his "low intelligence".

Former Toowoomba resident Nicholas John Rallings on Tuesday faced Brisbane District Court where he pleaded guilty to one charge of using the internet to procure a child under 16.

The court heard the 38-year-old security guard started an online conversation around September 2017 with a police officer posing who was posing as a teenager.

Rallings sent his would-be victim Facebook messages including "babe, I love you", with his proclamations increasing in intensity over the following five months.

"I will never hurt you," he said when flagging that he wanted to see her in person.

"I wasn't thinking of anything dirty, but if you want to do anything more it is up to you."

He told the girl he would like to "watch movies while cuddling", saying she could sit on his lap and "my penis might get hard, what happens if it does?"

He repeatedly asked her if she wanted to see dirty pictures and eventually sent her three photos of his genitals.

The girl told him she was worried because she was only 14 and Rallings responded with: "I don't mind if you are ... as long as you do not show anyone (the messages and photos)."

The girl arranged to meet Rallings in a Brisbane cafe in January 2018.

He turned up, only to find police waiting for him.

During Tuesday's sentencing, Rallings said communicating with the girl "was the biggest mistake" he had ever made.

His defence counsel urged Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien to not jail the offender as Rallings had an "intellectual disability" and a "very low IQ".

Judge O'Brien also took into account the early guilty plea and the fact that Rallings was receiving specialist help from an Ipswich support service.

Judge O'Brien sentenced Rallings to three years' probation during which he must continue receiving treatment.

Rallings' employer provided a reference for Rallings, who lists his job as security guard with Asset on his Linkedin profile. - NewsRegional