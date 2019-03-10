Menu
SUBMERGED: A Gympie man and son had their ute submerged at Bullock Point boat ramp on Friday night.
Rainbow Beach Towing
No handbrake on ute ends in disaster near Inskip Point

Philippe Coquerand
by
10th Mar 2019 11:01 AM
FORGETTING to put your handbrakes on can have dire consequences as one Gympie man found out.

The father and son were launching their boat at Bullock Point Boat Ramp near Inskip Point at around 9:30pm on Friday night when they forgot to put the handbrake on.

Within seconds, their Ford Ranger was submerged.

A quick call to Rainbow Beach Towing and Roadside Assist proved mighty helpful as the ute was retrieved from the water.

"It took about 30 minutes to get the ute out of the water,” Owner Carolyn Elder said.

"We managed to winch it out with the tilt tray.”

Mrs Elder said they haven't had many incidents where people forget to put the handbrake on.

"It happens from time to time, but not regularly,” she said.

Gympie Times

