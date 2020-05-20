‘No Gympie Show? We’ll compete anyway’: says retailer

Although the Gympie show was cancelled, this competitor decided to get into the spirit and create an entry anyway.

LAST weekend was supposed to be the Gympie Show, but like so many 2020 events, it had to be cancelled.

The team at Mitchell’s Fruit & Veg always look forward to preparing and displaying in the retailer section in the Pavilion.

“So to bring some local cheer the Mitchell’s team decided to prepare and present a Champion Retailer Basket in our shop and give it away as a prize to one of our lucky customers,” said Paul Netto from Mitchell’s.

Mitchell's Champion Retailer Show Basket

During last week anyone who bought product from Mitchell’s Fruit & Veg went into the draw.

The basket was on display Saturday and the lucky winner was Alex Porter, who was thrilled when he heard the good news.