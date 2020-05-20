Menu
Although the Gympie show was cancelled, this competitor decided to get into the spirit and create an entry anyway.
‘No Gympie Show? We’ll compete anyway’: says retailer

Donna Jones
20th May 2020 12:00 AM
LAST weekend was supposed to be the Gympie Show, but like so many 2020 events, it had to be cancelled.

The team at Mitchell’s Fruit & Veg always look forward to preparing and displaying in the retailer section in the Pavilion.

“So to bring some local cheer the Mitchell’s team decided to prepare and present a Champion Retailer Basket in our shop and give it away as a prize to one of our lucky customers,” said Paul Netto from Mitchell’s.

Mitchell's Champion Retailer Show Basket
During last week anyone who bought product from Mitchell’s Fruit & Veg went into the draw.

The basket was on display Saturday and the lucky winner was Alex Porter, who was thrilled when he heard the good news.

Alex Porter and a companion collect the fruit basket which Alex won on Saturday.
