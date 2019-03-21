Menu
LAND RIGHTS: Activist Wit-boooka (right) leaves Gympie courthouse during another case in which he is contesting the applicaiton of white law in Gympie's
No grog was no help for Gympie activist

Arthur Gorrie
21st Mar 2019 12:01 AM
A ZERO blood alcohol reading did not protect Gympie Aboriginal land rights activist Wit-boooka from punishment for one of the most serious drink driving offences in the book.

But his arguments enabled him to avoid a licence disqualification and recorded conviction.

The court was shown police body-cam video of the activist having what the arresting officer described as a "philosophical discussion” on the application of white law to the Southside area, which Wit-boooka claimed was part of his people's traditional land. He claimed he was "a Kabi man” and was travelling on the land lawfully, according to his culture.

The court was shown video of Snr Constable Alistair Harris discussing the issue with Wit-boooka and arguing that Wit-boooka was nevertheless driving a car and subject to relevant traffic laws.

The video showed Wit-boooka refusing a roadside breath specimen, but providing a breath sample at Gympie police station "under duress”.

He registered a zero reading.

He told the court he did not accept white law over his tribal territory.

He was fined $150 with no conviction recorded and no licence disqualification.

