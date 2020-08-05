Menu
Lightning's Stephanie Wood in action against NSW Swifts at USC Stadium last year. Photo Patrick Woods
Netball

No go: Lightning fans not allowed into USC Stadium

Matty Holdsworth
5th Aug 2020 10:13 AM
Spectators will not be allowed inside USC Stadium to watch the Sunshine Coast Lightning's first home match of the Super Netball season.

Lightning face the Collingwood Magpies on Sunday in what would normally be a packed house, however, coronavirus restrictions have made that impossible.

In an email to members, the club apologised for the changes and promised its members that they would be prioritised for future games.

"Unfortunately, USC's Stadium's limited capacity for Sunday's Round 2 clash against Collingwood means we are unable to offer you game day access to this match," the email read.

"We are looking at several options later in the season to fulfil your 2020 Lightning membership entitlements.

"All reserved seat members will be prioritised first when it comes to all future ticket allocations at Lightning home games this season.

"We are working hard behind the scenes alongside USC with the aim to increase the crowd capacity for future fixtures."

