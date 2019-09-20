NO GO: Curran, CEO, head-nodders have let us down too often

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

SO ALL of a sudden the powers that be at Gympie Regional Council are out to prove how honest and transparent they are.

What a pity Mick (Curran) can't do that without snide remarks about Glen Hartwig.

I suppose he sees the writing on the wall with this community sick and tired of what's going on in his wonderful council.

So Bob Fredman wasn't sacked. I suppose he will try to tell us Yvonne Oliver, Jill Promitz, Lindy Bell and Mike Hartley with many others who moved out also resigned.

'PROOF': Proof that Bob Fredman retired from the council and was not sacked, Gympie region mayor Mick Curran said yesterday, is this photograph from Mr Fredman's retirement party. Contributed

Truth is the toxic environment was adversely affecting their health.

You say your organisation is so wonderful so why wouldn't you show the results of the staff survey?

I believe it the worst result of any council.

No doubt we will see every time Glen Hartwig voted against some motion put to council in the past three years.

It may not come directly from you but your spokesman who regularly writes to The Gympie Times editor.

Sorry Mick but your attempts to convince us your organisation is so open ,transparent and wonderful will not be swallowed by this community.

You, your CEO and the head nodders in Team Curran have failed us too many times.

Jill Dinneen,

Southside