'No excuse' as magistrate bags theft excuse

CCTV: Store security saw the whole thing when a Gympie woman stole cash from a fellow shopper's purse. Contributed

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan expressed disbelief this week at the story put forward by a woman whose theft of money from a woman's handbag was "cunning” - but only up to a point.

The master plan went wrong only because the theft was recorded on CCTV, Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Barrister Tim Campion told the court Nicky Anna Nemeth, 46 was "horrified” at what she had done and had "no memory of it.”

Mr Callaghan described that as "inherently improbable”.

The court was told Nemeth was caught on security video in the Gympie Best and Less store when the victim hung up her handbag and turned away.

Nemeth dropped the handbag on the floor and kicked it out of sight, the court was told.

She then put the bag elsewhere and the victim noticed it missing from its original spot.

When she saw it in its new location, she noticed $420 in cash was missing from her purse.

Nemeth contacted police and wanted to know why her picture appeared on a police website post.

Mr Campion said Nemeth suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression and had no memory of stealing the money.

"How come she's got no memory of it?” Mr Callaghan asked.

He said he could understand someone making a mistake with their medication, "but committing a crime is something else”.

"I don't accept it; it's inherently improbable. There is no medical evidence of her having a some memory disorder.

"Depression, anxiety and PTSD don't mean you become a thief. I don't see the connection,” he said.

"What you did was you saw a handbag hanging in a clothing rack, removed it, dropped it on the floor and kicked it (out of sight) and took cash out.

"That showed cunning, not a mental disorder,” he said, fining her $600 and ordering her to pay $420 restitution with no conviction recorded.