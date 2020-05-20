No end in sight for Rainbow Beach stair saga

The slogan painted by Bron Noffke sparked a two-year long fight and has cost Council thousands of dollars.

Rainbow Beach’s popular painted stairs have been graffitied again, as the fight over the stairs continues more than six months after Gympie Regional Council tried to put an end to it.

Last month an unknown person again painted “How good is living” on the stairs, months after Council announced anything added to them would be considered graffiti.

The addition has since been painted over for the seventh time in the past year.

The painted stairs became an iconic symbol for tourism in Rainbow Beach. Pictured is Jack Saunders.

A documentary about the battle over the colourful steps is expected to be released later this year.

A Council spokesperson said the cost of graffiti removal, repainting and anti-graffiti coating had now amounted to $5500.

“The rainbow coloured stairs are aimed to be a drawcard and will be painted on a regular basis four times per year in the lead up to school holidays (high visitation periods), estimated to cost $3500 per year,” the spokesperson said.

“The past 12 months has cost over $5000 due to the vandalism.”

Bron Noffke and Chris Hemsworth on the Rainbow Beach stairs, which became popular on social media.

The debate started more than a year ago, when Team Rainbow painted the stairs without Council permission as a tribute to the 2018 Commonwealth Games Pride House.

Team Rainbow received funds through the pride house to pain the stairs, and requested that as a condition of the funds they were to place a plaque in the area too.

The “How good is living” slogan was graffitied on the stairs again last month by an unknown person.

Team Rainbow’s 2018-2019 annual report said the plaque had not been set up yet, however the plaque’s wording and placement was to be determined with council officers, who have requested a copy of the funding agreement first, which they say has not been provided.

Former resident Bron Noffke, also without permission, then added the slogan “How good is living” to the staircase, receiving community support.

This led to months of fighting between Team Rainbow who oppose the slogan and those who want it to stay.

Last year the Council held a vote to get the public’s say on what should be done, and the phrase “Rainbow Beach Queensland” beat out “How good is living”.

“The survey returned the community’s preferred option and Council have endorsed and supported the community’s decision, and will continue to do so,” said Council acting CEO Pauline Gordon.

Council said should the vandalism and unauthorised phrases continue they would be pressing charges.