No dry run for council's flooding website

The Mary River in flood.
Arthur Gorrie
by

LAST week's downpour and associated local flooding could hardly be described as a dry run for Gympie Regional Council's new disaster information website.

But it was an excellent rehearsal, councillors were told yesterday.

Council emergency management co-ordinator Peter Mann told councillors the new live information site, dubbed the Disaster Management Dashboard, received 7000 hits and clicks.

He acknowledged the experience of some people, as reported by Cr Dan Stewart, that road closure information had not been as up-to-date as people might need.

Mr Mann said this was because the council Disaster Management Group had not been activated and the site lacked 24-hour staff to record every closure as it happened. He acknowledged this was a weakness which would be rectified.

The "Dashboard” would also contain fire information, Bureau of Meteorology weather data, with relevant maps and Energex and Ergon outage reports.

The site is accessible from the council website, Mr Mann said.

Topics:  flooding gympie regional council gympie weather natural disasters

Gympie Times
