No date set for Rattler's return to Imbil, focus on Amamoor

Mayor Mick Curran said the Rattler's return to Imbil will be looked at once its running back to Amamoor.

RETURNING to Imbil is part of the future vision, but Mayor Mick Curran has said making the Amamoor trip a success was Gympie Regional Council's main focus.

While a 2013 report into bringing the heritage train back said Imbil should be he "ultimate goal”, Cr Curran said an actual date for the full trip to return had not been set.

"That will be looked at once we get it to Amamoor,” he said.

In fact, if that had been the plan from the start, the reality was the project would remain derailed.

"It just would not be happening,” Cr Curran said.

"We'd have the precinct up there falling to pieces because the state weren't going to maintain it for no reason.”

There was also no chance of the State Government selling the rail corridor off.

NEARING THE STATION: The Mary Valley Rattler is expected to be running in 100 days.

"The state wants to retain those corridors in case they ever need to put rail back through there for whatever reason.”

When the second stage does roll around, he said it should cost less than restarting the Rattler.

"The track condition is better between Amamoor and Imbil, but there's certainly various things we need to look at.”

He also said there had been a great deal of discussion among the council over the project.

"The majority of councillors were very informed as to the benefits and pitfalls of having the Rattler back up and running,” he said.

"It wasn't my decision, it was council's decision to have this project going.”

With the Rattler's last year of operation only making slightly more than $21,000 profit, Cr Curran said a "new and improved” business plan was being rolled out.

And while 6% of income in the Rattler's last year of operation came from wagon storage by Queensland Rail, there were no plans to make it a part of the new model.

"I'm not aware of any appetite for that to happen,” he said.

"It's going to be re-envisaged to be a great community precinct.

"Down the track, I can see that precinct growing as Lake Alford has.”

Although the aquatic centre had run past its deadline, there was no concern about the train not arriving on time.

"We'll have that track delivered to us in December,” he said.

"That's the contractual arrangement.”

And it was an arrangement which many in the region were looking forward to.

"It is a project that has been well received by the majority of the community,” he said.