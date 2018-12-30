No cyclone here: latest holiday weather, Rainbow to Imbil

GOOD TIMES: Great weather meant big crowds at Rainbow Beach and plenty for life savers to watch out for, but it was all going well, according to veteran life saver Ron Organ.

GOOD TIMES: Great weather meant big crowds at Rainbow Beach and plenty for life savers to watch out for, but it was all going well, according to veteran life saver Ron Organ. Arthur Gorrie

THERE is no sign of North Queensland's potentially worsening cyclonic weather, not around Gympie region anyway.

ON DUTY: Veteran Rainbow Beach lifeguard Ron Organ was keeping watch over a big crowd of bathers on Sunday. Arthur Gorrie

Fine summer conditions meant big numbers of smiling people at our favourite holiday destinations, especially at the beach.

"We've had a couple of bluebottle stings, but no-one's in strife in the water,” veteran life saver Ron Organ said as he watched from the Rainbow Beach tower over up to 200 bathers and sunbakers.

"It's pretty good,” he said, "not as busy as it was on Christmas Day. We had 300 to 350 people on the beach at one stage then,” he said.

But big numbers on the beach are nothing unusual at holiday time.

Thousands of vehicles and boats are still pouring in to the Cooloola Coast, some on their way to Fraser Island and many making for a holiday spot along the coastline or Tin Can Bay.

It has all made for busy times at shops and food and fuel outlets.

"We're often really busy here actually,” Mr Organ said of the beach crowd. "But people seem to take notice of us and do what we ask them to.

"There's a decent sweep in the water, but no trouble,” he said.

"There's a few geetting around Mudlo Rocks too, some of them getting into the water. But we haven't had any problems with that yet either.”

Possibly severe monsoon and cyclone warnings from the far north are not an issue for Gympie region as it looks towards a mostly sunny week, including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The forecast is for sunny conditions, with some cloud at times, possibly a light shower or two and mostly light winds over the coming week.

Monday temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 19 to a maximum of 31, with similar conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, partly cloudy on Thursday with possible light rain through to Saturday.

Winds are expected to pick up to 15 or 20kmh and turn easterly on Thursday, increasing slightly to 20kmh on Friday.

Saturday is forecast to experience partly cloudy conditions, with a medium (40 per cent) chance of a light shower and winds to 25kmh during the morning.