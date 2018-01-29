No cyclone but...

THE potential Tropical Cyclone Kelvin, which had been forming in Queensland waters, has given the Far North a miss and has swung out of the Australian area of responsibility.

THE potential Tropical Cyclone Kelvin, which had been forming in Queensland waters, has given the Far North a miss and has swung out of the Australian area of responsibility. Contributed

THE threat of a cyclone forming in Queensland's waters has diminished but beach conditions could still be dangerous, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with large swells and one of the highest tides of the year due to hit our coast this week.

On Wednesday the high tide will rise to 2.72m at 9.28am and slightly higher at 2.74m at 10.15 am on Thursday, just behind a January 3 high tide of 2.75m.

An increasing swell on the Queensland coastline from a tropical low near Fiji, which had the possibility of forming a cyclone in Queensland waters, is starting to take effect from the Sandy Cape southwards.

Monday 9am: The monsoon trough across northern Australia is triggering areas of heavy rain and storms. Contributed

Tomorrow the swell at Rainbow Beach is predicted to reach between 1.5-2m and increasing to an easterly 2-2.5m on Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said a combination of the length of the high tide and the height and direction of the swell meant caution should be taken in and near the water.

"It has a lot of energy in it,” Mr Trenorden said.

"It could be dangerous swimming and crossing coastal bars in boats.”

He said the easterly direction of the swell has more affect on our beaches because it's 90 degrees to the beach.

Gympie's week;y forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Before Wednesday's big swell a ridge on the coast is bringing isolated showers to the coast, the forecaster said, while there is a chance of isolated thunderstorms in Gympie this afternoon.

As south easterly winds ease off and cloud cover disperses, the temperature will increase, predicted to peak on Wednesday at a top of 34 degrees.

From Thursday into the weekend, temperatures cool down again with the odd chance of showers, Mr Trenorden said.