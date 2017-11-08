No cracking the Nutcrackers: Darts team claim ninth trophy

DARTS: UNBEATABLE Gympie darts team, the Jockey Nutcrackers, have once again claimed the Gold City Darts Division One Grand Final, stretching their winning streak to nine consecutive championships.

Unfortunately for Empire Flyers, they were unable to topple their arch rivals, the Jockey Nutcrackers who seem unbeatable in Gympie's darts landscape.

What looked like a comfortable winning margin of seven games to three, was no walkover, with the Flyers fighting tooth and nail to the end.

The highlights were Troy Ashton with 180; John Treichel 10 tons; Troy Ashton nine tons; Ian Organ, Dean Chandler six tons; Kerry Treichel, Dan Parr five tons; John Groves four tons.

Tyson Hillcoat, a relative newcomer to the Nutcrackers team, believes the side is successful because of their mateship.

"I've only been involved with the side for the last two seasons but one main reason we have been so successful is the ability to play as a team,” he said.

"We are really good mates and to have each other to back each other up and enjoy each other's company certainly gives us an edge over the others.

"The Empire were very unlucky not to jag a few legs. I think if they stick together next year they will be a big threat.”

Empire Flyers' player Troy Ashton put up a spirited defence for his team.

He said next season his team would have to try something different to crack the Jockey Nutcrackers' winning streak, and prevent them bringing up 10 straight championships.

"Anything is possible, maybe if we recruit Phil Taylor (16 times Darts World Champion), we might be a chance.”

In the Division Two Grand Final, it was a much closer score line, with the result being seven games to six in favour of the Underdogs over Railway Riff Raff. There was much nail biting in the last game with close scores.

Highlights: Megan Little, three tons; Arthur Ryan 98 peg-out. Congratulations to the winning teams.

Please remember that help is needed on November 24 from 2pm to set up the Civic Centre for the night.

Remember that thongs and singlets are not acceptable for the presentation night.