SJP reprises Carrie Bradshaw role

SARAH Jessica Parker has reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw for a big-budget Super Bowl ad.

Former Sex and the City star Parker appears in the commercial for beer Stella Artois - a bizarre move, considering the failure of producers to make a third Sex and the City movie.

Dressed in a Carrie-esque outfit, Parker is at a restaurant and asked if she wants to order a Cosmopolitan - her character's signature cocktail.

"Tonight I'll have a Stella Artois," before the Sex and the City theme songs plays.

The ad also features Jeff Bridges in character as The Dude from The Big Lebowski, who is seated next to SJP.

SJP stars in a Super Bowl ad for Stella Artois. Picture: Stella Artois

Jeff Bridges appears as ‘The Dude’ in a Super Bowl commercial to raise money to combat water shortage. The 45-second ad launches on US TV next week. Picture: Stella Artois via AP



It is part of a campaign to support the #PourItForward initiative - backed by Water.org co-founder, Matt Damon - which brings clean water and sanitisation to third world countries.

"Our partnership with Stella Artois has enabled us to help millions," Damon said in a statement.

"By bringing the global water crisis to a stage as big as the Super Bowl - and with a little support from friends like Jeff Bridges and Sarah Jessica Parker - we hope to reach even more."

The ad supports the #PourItForward campaign. Picture: Stella Artois via AP

It's the first time SJP has been in character as Carrie since the 2010 critical disaster, Sex and the City 2.

Since then, she has been in a bitter war of words with her former co-star Kim Cattrall - who played Samantha Jones - over the reason a third movie was never made.

SJP said she was "heartbroken" over Cattrall describing her as a colleague, not a friend.

"I found it very upsetting 'cause that's not the way I recall our experience," Parker told US network Bravo. "It's sad."