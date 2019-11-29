Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING
(AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING
News

No compensation for $85m dud fighter jet

by Finbar O'Mallon
29th Nov 2019 10:05 AM

Australia will receive no compensation after it was forced to shelve an $85 million fighter jet destroyed by a mechanical fault, an estimates committee has been told.

Defence bosses have said the dud aeroplane was purchased through the United States Navy and the contract didn't allow compensation.

Defence official Tony Fraser says the incident over the EA-18G Growler fighter jet had been a "difficult lesson".

But he also warned that a similar contract arrangement hangs over the Joint Strike Fighter jet program, which is also facing performance concerns.

The Growler jet caught fire in the US during a training exercise in 2018 with Defence later scrapping it from service.

Meanwhile, the committee was also told there was "wriggle room" on the projected 5200 jobs to come from the latest fleet-building.

Defence bosses concede a major shipbuilding project may not generate nearly as many jobs as first expected.

They have also confirmed a new fleet of submarines is unlikely to be ready on time, but rejected suggestions the vessels will be obsolete by the time they are finished.

When repeatedly pressed about whether constructing the offshore patrol boats and submarines would deliver 5200 as promised, Navy official Peter Chesworth said the project was dynamic and fluid.

"Speaking as a bureaucrat there's a little bit of wriggle room in there," Mr Chesworth told a Senate committee on Friday.

Defence heads also said there was a high risk the new submarines would not be ready by the early 2030s.

But Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds denied the subs would be technologically obsolete by the time they hit the water.

Senator Reynolds said money had been set aside to upgrade the new Collins Class submarines, if and when such works were required.

More Stories

aircraft fighter jet military raaf royal australian air force weapon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The most disgusting Gympie crimes exposed this week

        The most disgusting Gympie crimes exposed this week

        News From a child sex freak, to terrifying, meth-fuelled rampages, a tragic cold case and a dad who choked his partner, it has been a dramatic week

        • 29th Nov 2019 10:38 AM
        Do we really need a policy on every damned thing?

        premium_icon Do we really need a policy on every damned thing?

        News Governments’ continued love affair with policies sucks out life faster than Dracula...

        • 29th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        • 1 Batwoman11
        Office of Fair Trading fines accountant $54k for 9 breaches

        Office of Fair Trading fines accountant $54k for 9 breaches

        News Richard Brown Glacken, pleaded guilty to six breaches of the Australian Consumer...

        6 names on today’s Gympie court lists

        premium_icon 6 names on today’s Gympie court lists

        News The people due to appear in Gympie court today for a range of different reasons.