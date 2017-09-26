No charity: Gympie teen thief trashes car in joyride

A GYMPIE man who stole a vehicle from a not-for profit organisation was today sentenced to jail in the Gympie Magistrates Court.

Jennson Maxwell McEwan, 18, will serve two months of a 12 month sentence after he and two juvenile co-offenders stole, and subsequently wrote off a 2015 white Toyota Yaris from Anglicare Southern Queensland on Monday, August 14 at Drewvale in Brisbane.

According to police submissions, Mr McEwan and his juvenile accomplices drove the car to Gympie where they damaged posts and rail barrier fencing on Wises Rd.

Police investigations also confirmed the vehicle was driven around Gympie for a "number of hours,” with witnesses stating they heard the vehicle "doing donuts” before eventually crashing into a curb near One Mile Oval.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court there was "no real alternative than for another custodial sentence.”

Appearing via video link from jail, Mr McEwon showed no emotion when Magistrate M.Bice handed down the sentence.

"I note the seriousness of this offence.

"The damage has been assessed at $12,000,” Magistrate Bice said.

"It is very disappointing to see at your age.”

Mr McKewan also pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a probation order, one count of possessing a dangerous drugs, one count of possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence and two counts of breaching a bail condition.

He was fined $500 for breaching the probation order and $600 for the drug and bail offences.

He will be eligible for parole on October 17 and will be required to pay $2000 in restitution.