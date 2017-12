A Langshaw man was taken to hospital after being knocked over by a bull.

A Langshaw man was taken to hospital after being knocked over by a bull. Toni Somes

AN ENCOUNTER with a bull ended badly for a Langshaw man yesterday when he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said crews were called out to the rural property at 1.44pm to treat the man, who had been "knocked over” by the bull.

She said he had suffered minor leg injuries in the incident, and taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.