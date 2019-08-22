Menu
Why hasn't the Rattler and Muster joined together to bring revellers to the city so they can spend money ahead of the big festival?
Opinion

NO-BRAINER: How to get thousands of Muster fans into Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
22nd Aug 2019 10:08 AM
THE death of the Pre Muster Party is a shame and a missed opportunity to bring the region's pre-eminent festival into town.

Given its popularity, the party sounds like a no-brainer - but I fear it's not the only thing that got missed here.

After all, the council has a shiny new multi-million dollar tourist venture. It also happens to be a train; which in other parts of the world is called "transportation”.

And in a remarkable coincidence it parks close to the Muster site and the 1000-odd people staying out there ahead of this weekend's party.

Imagine a deal between the Muster and the Rattler where guests can hop on the train, ride to Gympie, spend money then ride back out - every day until the Muster officially starts.

The Rattler at Amamoor.
The Rattler at Amamoor. Contributed

The Rattler wins, because having people throw happy pics across social media with the same enthusiasm as a council throwing money around a railway is just good business.

Gympie businesses win, with the potential of 250-300 people being brought into the city daily.

The Muster wins too, because it gets to add a unique heritage train ride as a selling point to festival packages.

This is all so obvious I have to assume it's been discussed by the Powers That Be, and eagerly look forward to hearing the reasons why it didn't happen.

Of course, it doesn't help that even with a year's notice we failed to organise a party to bring guests to.

