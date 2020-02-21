‘No beds’ for serial child flasher

An ageing sex offender with poor health has not been able to gain accommodation out of jail, despite an extensive search to find him a bed.

An ageing sex offender with poor health has not been able to gain accommodation out of jail, despite an extensive search to find him a bed.

AN ageing sex offender in poor health has not been able to gain accommodation out of jail, despite an extensive search to find him a bed.

Steven Paul Barney, 65, has exposed himself to 24 children in the Fraser Coast, Maryborough and Brisbane areas in the past two decades and is currently behind bars for flashing a 10-year-old girl on a train in 2016.

Serial sex pest seeking bed in aged care homes

Judge praises drug trafficker's turnaround

Barney was due to be released from jail on January 30 last year, but the father of 11, who grew up in Gympie, has been in jail limbo while authorities struggle to find an aged care home to take him in.

During a review of his case in Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday, the court was told Barney was out of options after another facility turned him down because it also housed children.

"There's no other accommodation facilities which are available," Queensland Attorney-General barrister Jeffrey Rolls said.

Mr Rolls said Barney would likely be placed on a continuing detention order because his "physical needs can't be met outside custody".

The court was previously told that Queensland Corrective Services had reached out to more than 20 aged care and supported accommodation facilities to try to find Barney a bed.

Barney is scheduled to have a hearing before Justice Peter Davis on March 23.

- NewsRegional