No BBQ but lots more grass at new Gympie playground

YOUTH near Glen Eden Park can now enjoy a $100,000 revitalisation of their playground thanks to Gympie Regional Council.

The park was built as part of the five-year Playground Replacement and Upgrades program, and a council spokeswoman said the equipment replaced old gear which was worn from "age and wear and tear”.

With a renewal on the cards, she said other factors were also considered.

"(The) council looked at options to broaden the age bracket of the playground to be more inclusive of families and to encourage increased use of the neighbouring open grassed space,” she said.

"(The) council made contact with the residents around Glen Eden Park with play equipment options for the new playground, with the play equipment currently being installed the most popular.”

Councillor Mal Gear said residents had raised concerns about the state of the old playground about 18 months ago.

Cr Gear said the response to the upgrade had been good so far.

"There was even more children than was ever at the old equipment,” he said.

He was pleased shade sails were also installed when it opened, as they had been scheduled to go up in mid-May.

Cr Gear also welcomed the effect improved lifestyle areas had for the region.

"When we're rolling out footpaths and new play equipment, it all adds to the region's liveability,” he said.

Some people had called for barbecue equipment but he said it was important for the region to ensure it kept some parks small family ones, while having other large areas to cater for crowds.