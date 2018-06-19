Menu
The scene of an alleged shooting incident in Glenwood. Carlie Walker
Crime

No bail for Glenwood shooting accused

Annie Perets
by
18th Jun 2018 9:46 AM
A MAN accused of shooting at a neighbour in Glenwood will remain in custody.

Dale Ryan, 46, was arrested on Friday after a man allegedly received superficial buckshot wounds to his leg, arm and torso. 

Following a search of his property, Mr Ryan was charged with a number of weapon and drug offences. 

He fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

No bail application was made.

His charges are: dangerous conduct with a weapon, producing a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug, two counts of unlawful weapon possession, possessing explosives, and possessing a drug utensil. 

Mr Ryan will be mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 25.

 

 

