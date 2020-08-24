Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the death of Aysha Baty whose body was found in Nambour in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied
Police are investigating the death of Aysha Baty whose body was found in Nambour in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied
Crime

No bail for man charged with Coast woman's murder

Laura Pettigrew
Felicity Ripper
,
24th Aug 2020 9:43 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 34-year-old man police allege murdered Aysha Baty will remain behind bars for at least two months without bail.

Dylan Alexander Wilson did not apply for bail when his matter was heard at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The Burnside man was not produced from custody to face one charge of murder.

Police allege Ms Baty, 31, was murdered in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Dave Drinnen on Saturday told media that responders arrived to find the woman's body beside Matthew St with "abhorrent" injuries.

It is alleged a number of weapons were found.

In court, defence lawyer Anna Smith said a mental health assessment had been ordered for Mr Wilson.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin adjourned the matter to October 30 when Mr Wilson's appearance is not required.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

alleged murder anna smithaysha baty burnside crime editors picks maroochydore magistrates court nambour nambour murder sunshine coast crime rate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Premium Content Freezing start: Where it feels like -5.9C

        Weather After snow and icy conditions in southern states over the weekend, parts of Queensland are waking up to freezing conditions this morning, with apparent temperatures as...

        ‘Ignorance at best, contempt at worst’: weed debate canned

        Premium Content ‘Ignorance at best, contempt at worst’: weed debate canned

        News Perrett escalates rhetoric on devastating impact of giant rates tail

        Today's headlines: Crash victim mourned, 2020 formal plans

        Premium Content Today's headlines: Crash victim mourned, 2020 formal plans

        News Today's headlines: catch up on everything happening in the Gympie region this...

        How Year 12 formals are going to look in Gympie this year

        Premium Content How Year 12 formals are going to look in Gympie this year

        News Coronavirus will make this year’s celebrations look a whole lot different. Here’s...