NITELIFE: Out on the town in Gympie this weekend

THERE'S a range of events happening this weekend from Cool Lula Trio, Nick Rolfe, Band Sneaky Pete, Route 66, Dean Gray and Andrew Cohen.

THURSDAY

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss Cool Lula Trio perform at the Main Lounge from 10.30am.

FRIDAY

Royal Hotel

DON'T miss Nick Rolfe perform a groovy mixture of vintage soul, funk, and jazz, recalling the soul greats of the past with a very personal, modern, urban edge. He will be in the Lounge Cocktail Bar from 9pm.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

Band Sneaky Pete (Bob Tryhorn, Ian Campbell, John Watson and Noel Prowd) will be playing tomorrow night from 7pm. They will perform all your favourites from the 60s to now.

Gympie RSL

ROUTE 66 formed in 2005 and have been performing gigs across Queensland. They will be performing from 7.30-11.30pm at the RSL. The band is known as a country rock band with a flavour from the 50s - 2000s rock to modern up tempo country music and a touch of rockabilly.

SATURDAY

The Empire Hotel

DON'T miss the AFL Grand-final from 2.30pm with Two Birds Brewing Tastings from 2pm. Music bingo from 7pm with a massive jackpot.

Royal Hotel

A DJ will be playing some cool beats from 9pm upstairs. Grab a drink, relax and dance the night away.

Tin Can Bay Country Club

A SOLO entertainer and musician born in New Zealand, Dean Gray has been part of various musical acts over the years. He will be performing live from 6pm at the Tin Can Bay Country Club. He has lived in Australia for the past 35 years and sings and plays all styles of music from Jazz, Blues, R&B, Reggae, Soul and Motown.

Gympie RSL

DON'T miss the Naturals perform from 7.30-11.30pm tonight.

SUNDAY

The Empire Hotel

HAVE a delicious $20 roast and dessert. Kids eat free (conditions apply).

Mt Pleasant Hotel

ENJOY a relaxing afternoon with a beer while listening to musician Andrew Cohen from 1pm.