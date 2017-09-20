Nine-year-old loves jumping table tops and railing berms

SPEEDSTER: Gympie motocross rider Luke Constantine is aiming for top spot at this month's KTM Australian Junior MotoX titles in Horsham, Victoria.

GYMPIE motocross rider Luke Constantine will fly the Queensland flag at this year's KTM Australian Junior MotoX Titles in Horsham, Victoria.

Luke currently sits atop the KTM South East Queensland motocross series and will now represent his state in the national junior titles from September 29 to October 4.

The nine-year-old racer from Gympie East State School has set his sights on the top, fuelled by an insatiable thirst for the sport.

After all, he is doing the thing he loves and gets a sheer thrill from.

Luke Constantine flies high and said he is aiming to make it to the top of his sport. Thea Taylor

"My favourite thing about riding motocross is jumping the big table tops and railing the berms. I like winning trophies too,” Luke said.

"I would love to represent Australia in the world titles one day and even go pro motocross.”

Luke got his start young and now has the perfect foundation to develop his skills as a rider, with his father Steve helping out.

"Mum and dad bought me a Yamaha pee wee 50 when I was five. I used to just ride around our place all day then dad made me a jump and that was the start,” he said.

"My dad made our track at home with the help of Campbell's Landscaping who delivered about 20 truck loads of dirt.

"Our track has a 70-foot table top, whoops and doubles, it's sick as.”

Gympie's Luke Constantine with his bike. Contributed

Luke heads into the Australian Junior MS Titles after a stellar showing at the second round of the seven to nine-year-old 65CC South East Queensland KTM Series in Kilcoy last weekend.

"I dropped my bike around a corner in the first round and came third, then went on to ride some of my fastest times ever, coming first in the second and first again in the third,” Luke said.

"I won prize money and a medal.”

The enthusiastic and humble speedster knows full well what is ahead of him if he wants to make it with the best.

"Dad is my coach and after school I practise with my brother for about two hours on our track at home,” he said.

"We work on rut training, corner speed and jumping.

"I find it hard trying to get through the big ruts that are three feet deep with slippery mud.

"Training is sometimes hard but I know it's the only way to get really good.”

Luke's mother, Alison, said her son has a burning passion for the sport.

"He's a very humble and quiet kid who doesn't have any sponsors yet,” she said.

"He works hard and trains every day on his track at home and fitness is a very big part of his life, including eating healthy, weight training and jogging.

"For a nine-year-old kid, he is very dedicated and determined. His goal at the Aussies (Junior Australian Titles) is to come in the top five, if not win, and going by his success over the past few months he has every chance of doing so.”