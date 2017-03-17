Nine-year-old Hayley loses her locks to support wig charity

HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW: Hayley Parkhill (centre), assisted by Trinity-Belle Narayan and Tamara Jaenke, will be cutting off her locks for charity in May.

HAYLEY Parkhill has spent the past three years growing her hair so someone else can wear it.

Donating it as part of Everyday Hero Australia: Hair with Heart, nine-year-old Hayley has been determined to do it since she first heard about it.

"About three or so years ago there was an ad in The Gympie Times and it was a girl doing the same,” Hayley's mother Sam Parkhill said.

"Hayley being so young I read the article to her, and from then on she wanted to do it.

"It costs about $6000 to actually make a wig, and this just helps kids who can't afford it.”

As part of the program, the hair must adhere to several rules to be donated including being clean and at least 35cm long.

Now at 88cm long (according to their last measurement a few weeks ago), Hayley has been anxious to ensure recent hair cuts have not had a major impact.

Hayley Parkhill ready to make the cut. Renee Albrecht

"Every trim that she has on her hair, she's constantly looking how much is being cut off because she doesn't want to take too much off.”

While Mrs Parkhill has suggested Hayley consider a short cut rather than near bald, Hayley has been adamant about committing to a few millimetres in length.

Pre-cut nerves are also not an issue.

"She's really adamant she's going to be fine.

"I ask her so many times if she's sure, and she's definitely sure.

"I suggested going for the short, but no she wants to go the whole snip.”

Hayley said what she was most looking forward to was going to be the extra time on her hands.

"I don't have to brush my hair.”

Mrs Parkhill said it was a task which the length was making especially time-consuming.

"I end up taking over because she just can't do it all.”

She said Hayley's commitment to help others also had a personal connection.

"We recently lost my mum to a form of leukaemia and it just touches base even more.”

Donations can be made online at https://alopecia.everydayhero.com/au/hayley-parkhill