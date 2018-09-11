Nine potholed roads take centre stage for council works

Nine potholed roads are getting some care from the council in this fortnight's roadworks schedule.

Wilson Pocket Rd, Poulson Rd, Yarrabin Rd, Hutchins Rd, Stewart Rd, Moy Pocket Gap Rd and Reid Rd are on the patching list, while vegetation is being trimmed at Taylor Rd, Amamoor Creek Rd, Booinbah Rd, Bauple Woolooga Rd, Kenilworth Brooloo Rd, and Gympie Brooloo Rd.

Amamoor Creek Rd is also getting a drainage upgrade, along with Bank Pocket Rd, Spiller Rd, Atkinson Rd, Maroske Rd, Noosa Rd, Groper St and Barnes St.

The shoulders of Noosa Rd, Counter Rd, Butler Rd, Johns Rd, Wilton Rd, Lynch Rd, Allen Rd, Kandanga Rd, Old Veteran Rd, Old Goomboorian Rd, and Priddy Rd are getting graded, along with Glen Echo Rd itself.

Tagigan, Goodyear and Counter roads are up for bitumen sealing, while asphalt repairs listed for the Bruce Highway, Rainbow Beach Rd, Cinnabar Rd and the Wide Bay Highway.

East Deep Creek Rd's reconstruction, the Cedar Pocket Rd bridge replacement and the Tin Can bay Esplanade footpath work continues.

All work is weather permitting.