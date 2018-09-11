Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine potholed roads are getting some care from the council in this fortnight's roadworks schedule.
Nine potholed roads are getting some care from the council in this fortnight's roadworks schedule. Jordon Warhurst
Council News

Nine potholed roads take centre stage for council works

scott kovacevic
by
11th Sep 2018 12:01 AM

POTHOLES repairs are a winner in this fortnight's council scheduled works, with seven roads getting a fix.

Wilson Pocket Rd, Poulson Rd, Yarrabin Rd, Hutchins Rd, Stewart Rd, Moy Pocket Gap Rd and Reid Rd are on the patching list, while vegetation is being trimmed at Taylor Rd, Amamoor Creek Rd, Booinbah Rd, Bauple Woolooga Rd, Kenilworth Brooloo Rd, and Gympie Brooloo Rd.

Amamoor Creek Rd is also getting a drainage upgrade, along with Bank Pocket Rd, Spiller Rd, Atkinson Rd, Maroske Rd, Noosa Rd, Groper St and Barnes St.

READ MORE ABOUT THE STATE OF OUR ROADS

The shoulders of Noosa Rd, Counter Rd, Butler Rd, Johns Rd, Wilton Rd, Lynch Rd, Allen Rd, Kandanga Rd, Old Veteran Rd, Old Goomboorian Rd, and Priddy Rd are getting graded, along with Glen Echo Rd itself.

Roadworks
Roadworks Tracey Joynson

Tagigan, Goodyear and Counter roads are up for bitumen sealing, while asphalt repairs listed for the Bruce Highway, Rainbow Beach Rd, Cinnabar Rd and the Wide Bay Highway.

East Deep Creek Rd's reconstruction, the Cedar Pocket Rd bridge replacement and the Tin Can bay Esplanade footpath work continues.

All work is weather permitting.

gympie council gympie regional council gympie roads roadworks road works gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GM EXITS: Rattler still looking for its perfect match

    premium_icon GM EXITS: Rattler still looking for its perfect match

    Council News Region eagerly awaits rose ceremony to announce next general manager as another one bites the dust.

    The caravans are coming and Imbil is glad to see them

    premium_icon The caravans are coming and Imbil is glad to see them

    News Campers return as town sees life returning

    Everybody loves Imbil as omens say good times ahead

    premium_icon Everybody loves Imbil as omens say good times ahead

    News Mary Valley rises from the ashes of Traveston Dam and GFC

    More than bread alone at his world-class Mary Valley eatery

    premium_icon More than bread alone at his world-class Mary Valley eatery

    News At long last, Imbil has a real bakery - or it will in two weeks

    Local Partners