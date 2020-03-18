Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine News has suspended its Darwin news bulletin and will be working with limited staff due to the coronavirus.
Nine News has suspended its Darwin news bulletin and will be working with limited staff due to the coronavirus.
Business

Nine News suspends bulletin until further notice

by NATASHA EMECK
18th Mar 2020 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NINE News has suspended its regional news bulletin in Darwin until further notice as staff prepare to self-isolate due to the coronavirus.

The Nine network will replace its Darwin regional news with metro bulletins as of 6pm Tuesday until further notice.

Regional news bulletins across southern New South Wales, the ACT, regional Queensland, and regional Victoria will also be suspended.

Nine's national director of news Darren Wick said the broadcaster made the decision in a bid to slow the spread of the virus and protect its staff and the wider community.

"Regional News presenters and reporters will support the broader Nine News team during this time, with limited reporters, operators and producers to remain in regional remits to continue breaking local news stories on the ground," he said.

"This is a temporary measure to protect the Nine News team who are banding together to continue delivering Australians the latest developments in the COVID-19 emergency and beyond."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus darwin nine news northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Bruce Hwy upgrade to transform Coast

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Bruce Hwy upgrade to transform Coast

        News An in-depth plan has been revealed to transform two of the Sunshine Coast’s notorious congestion hot spots along the Bruce Highway.

        Police catch second murder accused, still looking for third

        premium_icon Police catch second murder accused, still looking for third

        News The suspect was spotted seeking treatment at Gympie Hospital.

        More big events cancelled as pandemic spreads

        premium_icon More big events cancelled as pandemic spreads

        News ‘Gut-wrenching’ decisions as coronavirus fallout continues in Gympie

        How state plans to restock the shelves

        premium_icon How state plans to restock the shelves

        News Coronavirus Qld: New rules to help grocers restock faster