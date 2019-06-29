Menu
A nine-month fight for a seat in next year's Gympie Regional Council might be just the thing the region needs to draw a lot of the bubbling issues out into the open.
Opinion

Nine month election fight the best thing for Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
29th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
WELL, that was a rather dull week in local politics.

Sure, there was a remarkable open letter from a group of business owners blasting the mayor and administration.

Of course, this led to several people blasting the letter writers and defending the council.

All of which obscured a budget which was called - over the course of less than an hour - "about making the right decision", "price-gouging" and "the culmination of three years of overspending". And that was just by the elected officials.

 

Councillor Glen Hartwig is challenging Mayor Mick Curran at the next election.
Then, drearily, the week wrapped with the unofficial opening of "election season", itself always carrying the potential to unfold with the majesty of a Looney Tunes "rabbit season/duck season" short.

Which kind of makes sense because this week's events have revealed there's a grand canyon-sized ideological fissure lurking beneath the region.

And it's been stumbled into with all the grace of Elmer Fudd.

Sure, a nine-month election debate might sound like a nightmare. But it might be what this region needs, too.

 

Gympie five ways town hall
There are a lot of issues bubbling under the surface on both sides. Finally, it looks like we're going to sit down and have a long talk about them.

Or, each side can keep shouting at each other.

That's always proven to be a strategy for unity, hasn't it?

Gympie Times

