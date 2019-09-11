Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine homes have been lost in the bushfires since Friday.
Nine homes have been lost in the bushfires since Friday. Marc Stapelberg
News

Nine homes destroyed as ferocious bushfire intensifies

Aisling Brennan
by
10th Sep 2019 4:45 PM | Updated: 11th Sep 2019 6:03 AM

NINE homes have been destroyed so far in the ongoing raging bush fires in Northern NSW.

As NSW Rural Fire Service continue to battle blazes across the region, RFS Building Impact Assessment teams are continuing their assessment of fire impacted areas.

The initial assessment of property impact is found eight homes were destroyed in the Long Gully Road fire, Drake, with only 25 per cent of the area assessed.

  • 8 homes destroyed, 1 damaged
  • 16 outbuildings destroyed, 13 damaged
  • 36 homes in the immediate area of the fire were saved

Meanwhile, the complete area assessment of the Mount McKenzie Road fire, Tenterfield found:

  • 1 home destroyed, 4 damaged
  • 3 facilities destroyed (two car yards and a pistol club)
  • 15 outbuildings destroyed, 10 damaged

Residents are being encouraged to follow their bushfire survival plan as strong winds and changing weather conditions threatening further fire outbreaks across the region.

More Stories

bushfire editors picks nsw rfs tenterfield
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Battle goes on as Coast fire remains uncontained

    Battle goes on as Coast fire remains uncontained

    News Exhausted fire crews are still struggling with a dangerous fire on the Sunshine Coast that’s forced more than 5000 people from their homes.

    How fireys are beating the bushfire from hell

    premium_icon How fireys are beating the bushfire from hell

    Environment How strategy, planning, luck and a thousand moments of individual courage saved the...

    Disaster on Gympie's doorstep today

    premium_icon Disaster on Gympie's doorstep today

    News Boeing 737 Large Air Tanker brought in from New South Wales

    Meet the legend behind Gympie United FC

    premium_icon Meet the legend behind Gympie United FC

    News 'It is the only sport I watch, the other balls are the wrong shape'