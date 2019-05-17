Nine drink, drug drivers busted in Gympie court

Nine Gympie region drivers faced court for drink or drug driving offences on Thursday.

A GYMPIE region driver who got behind the wheel while nearly three times over the legal limit never actually drove on the road, but he discovered that didn't matter in the eyes of the law when he fronted court yesterday morning.

Shaun Picton, 29, was one of nine drivers to be handed fines and disqualifications after pleading guilty to respective offences during Gympie Magistrates Court proceedings.

Picton registered a breath test reading of 0.140 after police spotted him driving his car toward the exit of the Rainbow Sands resort driveway at around 11pm on April 27, only to reverse back into the carpark and return to his original parking space, where he was originally observed minutes earlier.

The court heard Picton told police he had not entered an actual road, but officers explained to him he had still been driving on a "road-related area”.

Picton's solicitor told the court his client had been moving his car to make room for his mate's vehicle, but Magistrate Chris Callaghan said that was "inherently improbable”, given the friend was also in Picton's car.

Picton pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the middle alcohol limit. He was fined $600 and disqualified for four months with a conviction recorded.

Peter Spence "didn't realise” he was over the limit when he drank "a couple” of beer cans before blowing 0.052 at Cooloola Cove on April 21.

Spence pleaded guilty to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit and copped a $200 fine with a one month disqualification. No conviction was recorded.

Karen Louise Humphries said "I've been smoking cannabis my whole life” when Mr Callaghan asked her why she had been caught driving with a drug in her system three times in the past "few years”.

For her latest offence, driving with cannabis in her saliva in Gympie on December 7 last year, Humphries was disqualified for six months and fined $200 with a conviction recorded.

Jake Adam Woods blew .106 when police stopped his car on the Bruce Highway opposite the Gold Nugget roadhouse on April 19, after they received reports of a vehicle driving erratically.

Woods also pleaded guilty to a separate offence of evading a $77 taxi fare on April 12.

He was disqualified from driving for six months, fined a total of $900 and ordered to pay full restitution for the fare. Convictions were recorded.

Benjamin James Whelan was fined $200 and disqualified for three months after driving with a variant of cannabis in his saliva while on a probationary license at Cooloola Cove on New Year's Eve. A conviction was recorded.

Ryleigh William Aristide Gibbon pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his saliva while on a provisional license in Gympie on January 31.

Gibbon was fined $200 and banned from driving for three months with a conviction recorded.

Daimen Aris Meyer pleaded guilty to driving above the no alcohol limit while on a probationary license when he blew 0.044 on Mount Pleasant Rd on April 27.

The court heard Meyer drank two schooners of Tooheys New between 10pm and midnight before crashing his car into a garden bed at around 12:05am.

He was handed a $250 fine with 3 months' disqualification and a conviction recorded.

Darius Westwalewicz pleaded guilty to driving with MDMA and a variant of cannabis in his system while holding a provisional license on Lawrence St on March 7.

Westwalewicz was banned from driving for three months and fined $200. No conviction was recorded.

Aaron John McWilliam blew 0.075 when he was breath tested by police at Inskip Point on April 19.

He pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit while on a probationary license and was disqualified from driving for a mandatory minimum of three months on top of a $350 fine. No conviction was recorded.