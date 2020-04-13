Menu
News

Nine charges for boy, 14, behind wild police chase

Matty Holdsworth
12th Apr 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:19 PM
A 14-YEAR-OLD boy faces nine charges including allegedly leading police on a wild car chase through Maroochydore and assaulting an officer.

Police say about 5.30pm on Saturday, a Toyota LandCruiser and a trailer were stolen from a Kuluin address.

It is the second juvenile police chase in as many days however the two incidents are not believed to be linked.

It will be alleged the driver also collided with a parked car on Elkhorn St and failed to stop.

Police observed the vehicle travelling dangerously on Sugar Rd through Maroochydore a short time later and commenced a pursuit.

A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed along Maroochydore Rd and then again at Bungama St, however the vehicle continued to travel through Maroochydore with the ramps of the trailer dragging along.

At about 6.35pm the driver lost control on Horton Pde and the car jack-knifed and crashed into a gutter.

The alleged driver was taken into custody at the scene where he is further alleged to have struck an officer causing minor face swelling.

Upon a search of the boy, police also located a quantity of drugs and a knife.

He has been charged with nine offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, driver fail to immediately stop at an incident, evasion, possession of a knife in a public place, possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensils and trespass.

The boy will be dealt with under provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

juvenile crimes maroochydore sunshine coast police sunshine coast police chase youth crime crisis
The Sunshine Coast Daily

