Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Which Broncos will survive the axe? (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Which Broncos will survive the axe? (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Nine Broncos facing axe revealed

by Jai Bednall
9th Oct 2020 5:25 AM

Kevin Walters will meet with Brisbane's recruitment and retention committee on Friday as he begins to reshape the Broncos' roster.

The Courier Mail reports as many as nine players are under the pump to hold on to their contracts for 2021 - led by $2 million trio Matt Lodge, Joe Ofahengaue and Jack Bird.

Despite having four years remaining on his contract Lodge is drawing interest from the New Zealand Warriors and the newspaper reports Walters wants a full medical report on the forward's battered body before deciding where his future lies.

Ofahengaue has reportedly caught the eye of St George-Illawarra while the Broncos will hand Bird over to any club willing to pay the bulk of his near $1 million salary.

But the squad slashing might not stop there. Halfback Brodie Croft and captain Alex Glenn will also be discussed, while off-contract quartet Jordan Kahu, Sean O'Sullivan, Richie Kennar and Issac Luke are likely to be punted.

Walters faces an enormous task in rebuilding the wooden spooner for the start of next season, which will start with star outside back Kotoni Staggs on the sidelines until round 13 or 14 as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Staggs is no certainty to play more than a handful more games in Brisbane as he comes off contract at the end of the 2021 season.

Tevita Pangai Jr, currently working in a Brisbane garden nursery as part of the requirements of his return to play after being suspended for a COVID breach, will be back - as will Anthony Milford, whose career Walters hopes to revive.

"You just want to win and we didn't do that this year, we failed to do that. I know next year is going to be different," player of the year award winner Payne Haas said.

"Obviously Kev is going to have high expectations and we have to live up to it but that's the Broncos club in itself. You just have to live up to it."

Kevin Walters faces an uphill battle. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Kevin Walters faces an uphill battle. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

David Fifita, who attended Brisbane's awards night but left after the official proceedings after not getting a mention, heads the list of departures after signing with the Gold Coast Titans.

Darius Boyd and Matt Gillett have retired but fellow veteran Ben Te'o is expected to be given another season.

"I haven't tapped anyone on the shoulder yet, there are no definite calls at this stage," Walters told the Courier Mail.

"However, I am meeting with the club's recruitment and retention people (on Friday) and we are going to get stuck into the roster then.

"I will be looking at changes, but it won't just be my decision. We have a committee who makes these decisions on the roster and I will have discussions with them."

Originally published as Nine Broncos facing axe revealed

More Stories

Show More
brisbane broncos editors picks nrl 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        SNUBBED: Candidates MIA from Gympie’s live election debate

        Premium Content SNUBBED: Candidates MIA from Gympie’s live election debate

        News Two of election candidates claim “prior engagements” will keep them from turning up...

        REVEALED: What Gympie thinks of the new council

        Premium Content REVEALED: What Gympie thinks of the new council

        News SIX MONTHS ON: Readers have given their opinion on how the new council has...

        Mysterious case of the missing Rattler report

        Premium Content Mysterious case of the missing Rattler report

        News An independent report into the Mary Valley Rattler’s multi-million dollar blowouts...