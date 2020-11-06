Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Motorway upgrade
Breaking

Nightmare traffic builds after Bruce Hwy pileup

Ashley Carter
6th Nov 2020 1:28 PM | Updated: 2:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sunshine Coast drivers faced nightmare traffic on the Bruce Highway after a three-vehicle "pileup" this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the traffic crash, which was called in about 12.50pm, on the northbound lanes at Palmview, about 2km north of Caloundra Rd.

World-first strain detected from COVID ship off Coast

Cam's legacy lives on two years after tragic death

It's understood one of the cars involved had crashed into the back of a ute.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics had not been called to the crash, but were called to a medical incident on the southbound lanes in which a car had pulled over on the median strip.

Queensland Traffic reported one lane was blocked and delays were expected heading north to Maroochydore until the scene was cleared.

The traffic was backed up along Caloundra Rd, with cars at a standstill leading up to the new diverging diamond interchange.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway crash scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Be aware’: Warning issued as snake bites spike on Coast

        Premium Content ‘Be aware’: Warning issued as snake bites spike on Coast

        Health A health expert has issued a warning as emergency departments have seen a spike in snake bite presentations. WATCH THE VIDEO

        Police seek witnesses to Gympie mum’s truck crash death

        Premium Content Police seek witnesses to Gympie mum’s truck crash death

        News The 47-year-old exited her car near Mary Valley Link Road

        GET OUT: 13 things to do in Gympie region this weekend

        Premium Content GET OUT: 13 things to do in Gympie region this weekend

        News THINGS TO DO: It’s going to be a great weekend and here are 13 fun things you could...