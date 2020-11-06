Nightmare traffic builds after Bruce Hwy pileup

Sunshine Coast drivers faced nightmare traffic on the Bruce Highway after a three-vehicle "pileup" this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the traffic crash, which was called in about 12.50pm, on the northbound lanes at Palmview, about 2km north of Caloundra Rd.

It's understood one of the cars involved had crashed into the back of a ute.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics had not been called to the crash, but were called to a medical incident on the southbound lanes in which a car had pulled over on the median strip.

Queensland Traffic reported one lane was blocked and delays were expected heading north to Maroochydore until the scene was cleared.

The traffic was backed up along Caloundra Rd, with cars at a standstill leading up to the new diverging diamond interchange.