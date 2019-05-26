Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic cameras show some southbound congestion on the Bruce Hwy, Beerburrum.
Traffic cameras show some southbound congestion on the Bruce Hwy, Beerburrum. DTMR
News

'Nightmare' Bruce Hwy congestion after crash

Amber Hooker
by
26th May 2019 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES have described Bruce Hwy congestion as "horrendous" as traffic crawls southbound from the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics and police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes at Elimbah about 11.50am.

A patient was transported to the Caboolutre Hospital with neck pains, potentially from whiplash.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said although the site had been cleared, Transport and Main Roads was warning of serious delays as of 1.20pm.

The QPS spokesman said the traffic still appeared to be a "bit of a nightmare" as of 2.20pm.

More Stories

bruce hwy crash queensland ambulance service queensland police service traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    premium_icon 'Perhaps now the truth can come out into the open'

    Crime THIS mother of four died in horrific, suspicious circumstances almost five years ago. But no one has been charged over her death.

    VIDEO: Gympie's star golfing duck (who thinks it's human)

    premium_icon VIDEO: Gympie's star golfing duck (who thinks it's human)

    News Daffy the Duck has heads turning at the Gympie golf club.

    Perrett retaliates after being called 'nong' by MP neighbour

    premium_icon Perrett retaliates after being called 'nong' by MP neighbour

    News When they don't have solutions they get angry and start name calling

    GALLERY: How the Gympie Cats young guns shone in victory

    premium_icon GALLERY: How the Gympie Cats young guns shone in victory

    News 'It was their best quarter but they finished the game off strong'