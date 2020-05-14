Menu
FILE PHOTO: Warning signs will be placed along Eumundi Kenilworth Rd to remind drivers that cyclists may be present.
Nightmare bike ride prompts new warning signs

Ashley Carter
14th May 2020 2:00 PM
NEW warning signs will be installed on a hinterland road after a family-of-four said they were targeted by "aggressive" drivers while riding their bikes on Monday.

Jonathan Porter spoke out about his family's terrifying experience on Eumundi Kenilworth Rd in the hope of raising awareness of the correct road safety rules and creating a better attitude towards cyclists.

He also called for more signs to be put in place to educate drivers on the correct 1.5m safe passing laws.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey today announced two new warning signs would be put in place to remind drivers that bike riders may also use that section of road.

"What happened to Mr Porter and his family is unacceptable, and I want to remind drivers that if they're passing a bike rider, to keep 1m apart when the speed limit is less than 60km/h, and 1.5m when it's over," Mr Bailey said.

"Whether you're on two wheels, four wheels or more, be courteous and respectful of one another - we all deserve to get home safely."

