Nightmare before Christmas after Bruce Hwy smash

Traffic is backed up on the Bruce Highway at Chevallum after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon. Photo: Contributed

DRIVERS are facing a chaotic Christmas Eve on the Bruce Highway after a two-vehicle crash at Chevallum "stopped" traffic.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash about 100m before the Forest Glen exit about 1pm.

One car has rolled down an embankment as a result of the crash.

It’s looking like a nightmare afternoon on the Bruce Highway. Photo: Contributed

Paramedics are currently on scene assessing one patient, but it appears no one has been seriously injured.

Passing motorists have reported traffic is down to one lane, with lengthy delays expected.

