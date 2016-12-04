Night off for storm chasers, busy for Touch players

THE weather has backed off for Gympie Touch Association players, after a fierce electrical storm forced an end to some of the games most important Gympie matches on Saturday night.

Conditions described by one player as "terrifying” forced a stop to play in some events and the postponement of the A grade game, then to be held at 7pm on Sunday.

Organisers were hoping more than 300 players and spectators would turn up again for the Sunday night event at Albert Park.

And the weather seemed ready to oblige.

A cooler day left the region with nothing dramatic to complain about, even at temperatures which until recently would have been considered hot.

But the 34 degree maximum was nothing to get in a sweat about after recent blast furnace conditions.

And the predicted "slight” chance of a shower in southern districts was good news for those Saturday night touch players as they reconvened on Sunday eveniung.

There was still the chance of a thunderstorm late yesterday afternoon, but event organisers were hoping the Bureau of Meteorology people were just covering their bases, or that any such event would be brief.

Monday was forecast to be hot and sunny, with an even more slight chance of a shower in the south in the afternoon and evening and "near zero chance of rain elsewhere.”

The forecast chance of a thunderstorm was confined to "inland in teh afternoon and evening.”

Maximum temperatures were forecast to move back up to the high 30s and stay there at least until Friday.