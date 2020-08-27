Nicole Kidman’s daughter posts rare pic

Isabella Cruise is all grown up.

The adopted daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, 27, shared a rare mirror selfie to Instagram today.

The UK-based artist, who has largely shunned the spotlight, donned a baker boy cap and black top as she posed in the mirror with an Instagram filter, presumably from her home in Croydon, just outside London.

"All that glitters is gold. oh wait, it's just another Instagram filter," she captioned the post.

The notoriously private daughter of Cruise and Kidman rarely posts photos of herself on her account - mainly sharing images of her designs, sold on T-shirts, phone cases and prints via her company BKC, which stands for Bella Kidman Cruise.

RELATED: Cruise kids 'being used' by Scientology

RELATED: Bella Cruise acknowledges mum with new fashion line

Along with 25-year-old Connor Cruise, who was adopted in 1995, Bella was adopted by her parents in 1993, and has reportedly had a tense relationship with her adoptive mother since the star couple's highly-publicised divorce.

Kidman, 53, and Cruise, 58, separated in 2001 after a decade of marriage, when Bella was just eight years old.

The exes initially shared custody of their children, however Connor and Bella, both staunch Scientologists like their dad, reportedly turned their back on Kidman after the split.

Kidman, who is not part of the controversial religion, was deemed a "suppressive person", which the church encourages devoted members to 'disconnect' from because they are considered a barrier to spiritual growth.

Nicole Kidman and husband Tom Cruise adopted Bella in 1992 and Connor in 1995. Picture: Getty Images.

In actress Leah Remini's memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, the former church member recalled being at Cruise's 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes and asking the children if they'd seen their mother recently.

"Not if I have a choice. Our mum is a f**king SP," Bella reportedly told Remini.

Kidman also hinted in a 2007 interview that the relationship was somewhat strained.

"My kids don't call me mummy, they don't even call me mum. They call me Nicole, which I hate and tell them off for it," she said.

RELATED: Bella Cruise talks about mum and dad

Connor and Bella Cruise are both high-up in the church of Scientology. Picture: Instagram

However, Connor, who has worked as a DJ, told Woman's Day in 2014 that he still had a relationship with his mother even if they aren't seen together.

"I love my mum," he said. "I don't care what people say, I know that me and Mum are solid. I love her a lot. My family means everything. Yeah, I love my music, but the family comes before everything else."

Bella also rubbished estrangement rumours in 2016, telling New Idea: "Of course (we talk), they're my parents", adding that anyone who believed the whispers was "full of sh*t."

Bella married IT consultant Max Parker in a secret ceremony in 2015, which neither Cruise or Kidman attended.

Woman's Day later reported that Kidman met her daughter's husband for the first time almost a year after they got married.

Tom Cruise with Connor and Isabella in 2009. Picture: Getty Images.

Over the years, the Big Little Lies star has remained largely silent about her strained relationship with her adopted children.

"I'm very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is," she previously told Who magazine.

Following her divorce from Cruise, Kidman welcomed another two daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, with her second husband, country singer Keith Urban.

Originally published as Nicole Kidman's daughter posts rare pic