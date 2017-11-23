Nicholls on the hustings at Mary Valley dairy farm

Tim Nicholls on the Paulger property with Wayne Paulger at Kenilworth this afternoon.

Tim Nicholls on the Paulger property with Wayne Paulger at Kenilworth this afternoon.

AS THE LNP released its costings, Opposition leader Tim Nicholls was getting revved up for a final day of campaigning.

Mr Nicholls arrived in the Mary Valley this afternoon afternoon, heading straight to Parklands Droughtmasters stud near Kenilworth as part of his regional blitz.

There he rode a dirt bike around the cattle property and fed a calf after a busy few days pledging to tackle the cost of living, cut power costs and build infrastructure.

Tim Nicholls on the Paulger property with Wayne Paulger at Kenilworth this afternoon.

Parkland Droughtmasters owner Wayne Paulger said he hoped both parties would address issues affecting rural areas.

"One of the biggest ones is electricity,” he said.

"Because we're on small acreage, we rely on irrigation.

"It's getting that way we won't be able to water the place before long.

"I'd just like to see them look after the rural industries, not just beef, and small businesses in general as well.”