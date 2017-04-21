Nicholls: No cabinet seats for One Nation

NO CABINET SEATS: Tim Nicholls said he will not have a seat for One Nation at his cabinet table if elected.

QUEENSLAND opposition leader Tim Nicholls says he will not include any One Nation members in his cabinet if he wins the next state election.

Speaking after a tour of the University of the Sunshine Coast's Gympie campus this week, Mr Nicholls said no deal had been done that would include any One Nation member at his cabinet table if he were elected to state government.

"As I've made it abundantly clear, there are no deals to made with One Nation; there is no place around a Nicholls LNP government for someone to be at the cabinet table from One Nation,” Mr Nicholls said.

He stopped short of discussing any voting preferences or other deals which could include Pauline Hanson's One Nation party.

"We know that people are pretty sick of politics, they're are sick of negativity all the time and they want to see things done, and that's why we are focusing on things like our new deal for the regions, talking about how we can get power into North Queensland, how we can build the dams, how we can build the roads we need, how we can support institutions like the University of the Sunshine Coast to provide education.

"In terms of One Nation, look, just identifying the problem and howling at the moon is not going to fix it. It's not going to create one extra job, and that's what we want.

"We're about getting out there, telling people what it is we're proposing, our plans for the regions, our plans to get people moving, to get people educated, to build better services to build a better Queensland.”

In December last year the Queensland LNP leader spoke to the ABC and stated he had met with Pauline Hanson and referenced a "discussion” they had.

"There's nothing wrong with meeting Pauline Hanson. I met Pauline Hanson at the Governor's Christmas event a little while ago and we had a discussion about a number of things,” Nicholls told the ABC.

A Labor spokeman said Mr Nicholls has consistently refused to rule out One Nation deals.

"Time and time again, Tim Nicholls has refused to rule out a preference deal with One Nation.

"It's clear that he is looking for the support of One Nation and it's getting increasingly difficult to tell the difference between the LNP and One Nation.

"Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been clear - Labor will preference One Nation last and there will be no deals with One Nation.”