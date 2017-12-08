Next year's council expo will be a complete disaster

Do you know what to do if your kitchen catches fire? If the answer is "no”, you should check out next year's disaster expo.

It is no secret that quick thinking can save your life in a situation like this, and next year residents will get a look at not only how to deal with this situation but many others at the Emergency Services Expo.

The first of its kind in the region, the event will bring together service groups including Queensland's Police, Fire and Ambulance services, SES, Rural Fire and representativeness from Gympie Regional Council to help keep the region safe in serious emergencies.

It will be held at the Six Mile AFL Oval on February 25 and will include a range of activities including a mock car crash with patient rescue, emergency vehicles on display and sand bagging and resuscitation demonstrations.

Youth will be a particular focus of the expo, involving emergency services cadets, Scouts, and army and navy cadets.

Organised by the council, the event has been funded through the State Government's Get Ready program.