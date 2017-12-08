Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Next year's council expo will be a complete disaster

Do you know what to do if your kitchen catches fire? If the answer is
Do you know what to do if your kitchen catches fire? If the answer is "no”, you should check out next year's disaster expo. Andrew Beard EME260412camel6
scott kovacevic
by

KNOW what to do if your kitchen catches fire?

It is no secret that quick thinking can save your life in a situation like this, and next year residents will get a look at not only how to deal with this situation but many others at the Emergency Services Expo.

The first of its kind in the region, the event will bring together service groups including Queensland's Police, Fire and Ambulance services, SES, Rural Fire and representativeness from Gympie Regional Council to help keep the region safe in serious emergencies.

It will be held at the Six Mile AFL Oval on February 25 and will include a range of activities including a mock car crash with patient rescue, emergency vehicles on display and sand bagging and resuscitation demonstrations.

Youth will be a particular focus of the expo, involving emergency services cadets, Scouts, and army and navy cadets.

Organised by the council, the event has been funded through the State Government's Get Ready program.

Topics:  disaster planning emergency emergency services gympie council gympie regional council

Gympie Times
G'day La Nina: Christmas to be cooler, wetter this year

G'day La Nina: Christmas to be cooler, wetter this year

LA NINA has decided to make an appearance just in time for Christmas. If you’re making plans, this is what you need to know.

UPDATE: Forget The Block, check out the old station's reno

CHUGGING ALONG: Tim Wyvill works to get the finishing touches done on the heritage station.

Reopening of Rattler station so close you can smell it.

Curran muses over the challenge of building in a flood zone

Benefits outweigh risks on River Trail, Gympie Mayor Mick Curran says.

Benefits outweigh risks on River Trail, mayor says.

Wanless stable runs hot but loses ground

WINNER: Jockey and part-owner Renee Dawkins won riding with PVE Remington at the Gympie Races last week.

Turf Topics with Barry Fitzhenry

Local Partners