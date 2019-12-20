Menu
Gympie's pro golfer Charlie Dann.
Next tour for Gympie’s gun golfing talent

Rebecca Singh
, rebecca.singh@gympietimes.com
20th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
GOLF: Gympie’s gun talent Charlie Dann is preparing to play in China next year after he missed out qualifying for the Australian PGA tour recently.

Dann hit a few unlucky shots and putts that did not quite go his way and ended up with a final score of three under, which did not win him one of the three qualifying spots available.

He will need to attend qualifying school next year to receive his tour card to play on the main tour in Australia.

After a successful stint at the Australian Open a few weeks ago, Dann said his focus would now turn to China.

“I retained my tour card for China after I was there playing this year,” he said. “I go back to China in late March and play the PGA Tour.”

With a few back concerns in his playing career, Dann said he was focused on perfecting his swing.

“I have more knowledge of my swing technique and understanding how my body moves, which will make it easier to know how my body will work in the future.”

australian open golf australian pga charlie dann gympie sport
Gympie Times

