Next steps for three CQ mine death cases in court

Allan Houston, Brad Duxbury and David Routledge were all tragically killed at CQ mines. Their deaths have resulted in charges against a number of senior mine managers and operators.

The case against the two senior managers charged over the death of underground electrician Brad Duxbury has been mentioned in court for the first time.

The 57 year old was crushed to death by falling coal while repairing machinery at Carborough Downs Mine on November 25, 2019.

Brad Duxbury was killed at Carborough Downs mine site on November 25, 2019.

Jeremy David Futeran and Russel Clive Uhr, who each held the position of site senior executive at the mine in the months leading up to the Ipswich father's tragic death late last year, are charged with one count each of fail to discharge health and safety obligations causing death.

Carborough Downs Mine Carborough Downs Mine

Matters against both men have been adjourned to July.

Two other mine death cases were mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Gracemere father Allan Houston died on December 31, 2018 when his dozer rolled 18m off an embankment at Saraji Mine and he drowned in a pool of mud.

December 31, 2018: Allan Houston fatally injured when his bulldozer turned over at BMA’s Saraji Open Cut Coal Mine, near Moranbah.

BMA Coal Operations is charged with two counts of fail to discharge health and safety obligations, while one of its executive - production overburden manager Timothy Neil Fuller - is facing one count of the same charge.

BMA's Saraji Coal Mine near Moranbah

Both cases have also been adjourned to July.

Three senior managers and a Central Queensland mine operator are facing charges over the tragic death of South Mackay grandfather David Routledge.

The 55 year old was crushed to death after a high wall collapsed at Middlemount Mine on June 26, 2019.

David Routledge dies at Middlemount mine in June 2019.

He had been using a digger when part of the high wall collapsed and engulfed the machine just after noon.

Site senior executive Darren Lee Cuthbertson, mine manager Darrin Brian Milner and open-cut examiner Neville John Whitley are all charged with one count of fail to discharge health and safety obligations causing death.

The Middlemount Mine, 6km southwest of Middlemount in central Queensland. Pic Macarthur Coal.

Mine operator Middlemount Coal Pty Ltd is facing two counts of the same charge.

Mr Whitely's case is listed for review next months, while the rest will be mentioned in July.

