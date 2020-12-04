Menu
John Mervyn Harvey, 65, at Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19, 2020. Photo: Jodie Callcott
News

Next step in case of man accused of underground drug den

Jessica Lamb
3rd Dec 2020 11:00 PM
THE Director of Public Prosecutions has foreshadowed more charges are yet to be laid on John Mervyn Harvey, who is accused of having a drug den on the North Coast.

Police allege the Banora Point man had an underground drug laboratory within his Banora Point home to produce amphetamines and MDMA on a commercial scale.

 

Emergency services personnel prepare to clean up a drug lab discovered at a residence at Banora Point. Photo: WENDY POWICK
Officers allegedly uncovered the sophisticated laboratory during a raid on the 65-year-old's Tweed house on December 18 last year.

 

Police have discovered a drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police
He currently faces seven charges including manufacturing a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial scale, possessing a pill press and supplying a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial quantity.

 

Police have discovered a drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police
DPP prosecutor Marissa Moore confirmed the brief of evidence was not yet compliant to send Mr Harvey's charges to be dealt with in a higher court.

She said more charges were expected to be laid as a result of further testing of the evidence.

The case will return to court on February 12.

