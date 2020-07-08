Next stage of Mary Valley subdivision gets green light

A new nine block subdivision at Imbil has been approved by Gympie Council. It is the second stage of a wider plan expected to include about four dozen new lots.

NINE new blocks of land will soon be on the market with the second stage of an Imbil development getting the green light.

Gympie Regional Council approved the subdivision last month, paving the way for the second section to move ahead three years after stage one was allowed to proceed.

The subdivision's approval arrives as interest in vaccant land across the region skyrockets.

It is part of what was originally a wider proposed 52-block development.

That plan has since been revised, the entire development when finished will spread across the vacant land between Diggings Rd, Williams St and the Mary Valley Rail Trail corridor.

Thirteen blocks were approved in 2017 as part of stage one.

The new nine-block development will run off Williams St, off a yet-to-be-named cul-de-sac.

Each block will be from 1000-1185sq m in size.

The developers said these comply with the preferred minimum sizes in Gympie’s Town Planning Scheme.

Layout of the blocks in the subdivision.

Gympie real estate agents said interest in vacant land has skyrocketed since the Federal Government’s Homebuilder program was announced in the wake of the pandemic lockdown.

A traffic report by RoadPro on stage two of the development said peak traffic through the William St intersection will only have minimal impact.

“The assessment concludes that the minor increase in traffic volumes passing through this intersection will have no impact on the safety or performance of the intersection,” RoadPro said in its report.

More than two dozen conditions relating to road works, sewerage and water supply have been attached as part of the subdivision’s approval.