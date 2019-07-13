Menu
Gympie Regional Council has lodged a development application for a new24-hour RV park next door to the historic Mary Valley Rattler's station.
Council News

Next stage of Gympie council's Rattler plan under way

scott kovacevic
by
13th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
THE clock is officially ticking on a planned RV park next door to the Mary Valley Rattler with a development application now lodged with Gympie Regional Council.

A council spokeswoman said the park, which was first announced in 2017, is due to be finished in early 2020.

As with all applications, it needs to clear the planning process, which includes referral and information requests, before it opens for public comment.

When it hits this stage, the spokeswoman said the council will contact "adjoining land owners, signage will be placed on site and advertisements run in The Gympie Times for feedback from community”.

RATTLER ADJACENT: The development process has officially started for a proposed RV park on Tozer St.
Once all that's out of the way, the decision will be in the hands of councillors.

The park's price tag is half-funded by the State Government's Building Better Regions program.

Once finished, the park will serve as a 24-hour overnight stay area, aimed at capturing the grey nomad dollar.

FLOW-ON: Artists view of the planned Old Gympie Railway Station RV stopover facility, predicted to boost tourism spending in the CBD.
Its proximity to the CBD is expected to benefit the town centre's businesses.

Thirteen RV bays will be available, along with tables and seating, landscaping and waste and septic removal points.

