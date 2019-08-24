Next generation of Gympie Muster stars take centre stage

THE next generation of local singer-songwriter sensations took centre stage on Funky Shirt Friday with the Gympie Music Muster's Talent Search semi-finals.

Tyler Hammill, 17, had just played his Main Stage set by the early afternoon and was left mesmerised by his first taste of the Muster as a performer.

Sari Abbott is to perform today. Troy Jegers

"It was surreal walking out there, seeing all the people and being able to share my music with them was pretty crazy,” Tyler said.

"Since I started it's been a dream to play festivals, that's what I want to do. It was like a sneak peek for what could happen in the future.

"How people react to my music is what gives me joy.”

Sari Abbott, 16, is due to perform about 3pm today.

"I always loved singing in the car, and then about four years ago I just picked up a guitar and haven't really put it down since,” she said.

"I'm keen to get a feel for the Muster and hopefully come back next year.”

The Talent Search Finals get under way tomorrow from 2.45pm at the Main Stage.