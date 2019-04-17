Next generation of Gympie Cats players take to the field

Aussie Rules: The future of the Gympie Cats Club is on track with the NAB AFL Auskick program in good form over the last six weeks with 45 Gympie players signing up.

The eight-week program is coordinated at AFL clubs across the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay in term one.

"I was asked to come and help out and after the first week I wanted to come back because it was fun running around with the kids and teaching them the basics,” player Isaac Grummitt said. "After that a couple of the other boys joined in so now it's just a bit of a fun thing we get to do before our training starts.”

AFL Sunshine Coast Wide Bay Regional Manager, Paul Tresise, said that the presence of these junior footballers at Auskick level, demonstratestheir willingness to give back.

For more visit play.afl/auskick.