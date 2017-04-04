27°
Next cyclone should be called Gough, Tony or Kevin

Letter to the Editor from | 4th Apr 2017 12:27 PM
Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie
Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

I AM writing to salute all the "Debbies” in Australia - you have a lovely name.

GYMPIE entitled to disaster relief

GYMPIE FLOOD VIDEO: Drone footage of the Mary River flooding near Kidd Bridge

But when are you going to get exasperated enough to do something about those nameless faceless males at the weather bureau that gave your beautiful name to that destructive, catastrophic cyclone that caused people so much grief?

What right have they even to decide a cyclone is female?

A name is very important. It carries your self-image, and that is even more important. Don't let the males knock it with subtle innuendo - maybe not so subtle in this case.

Collage of News Regional Media front pages at the height of the cyclone event.
Collage of News Regional Media front pages at the height of the cyclone event.

When are all the women of Australia going to wake up, stand up and say, 'Enough'?

Scores of you have already had your manes attached to previous battering disasters and scores more will get the same belittlement in the future.

Women of Australia, are you going to allow men to diminish and stigmatise you forever? They have been doing it since Eve ate the forbidden fruit.

Electricity towers ruined by Cyclone Debbie.
Electricity towers ruined by Cyclone Debbie.

It's time you demanded that the next 10 cyclones be named Robert, Bob, Gough, Malcolm, Paul, John, Kevin, Tony and Graham (my wife's suggestion, so fair enough). Let's even the score a bit.

Graham Coombs,

Widgee.

THE HISTORY OF NAMING CYCLONES IN AUSTRALIA AND THE TRUTH ABOUT USING MEN'S NAMES

ACCORDING to the Bureau of Meteorology, tropical cyclones are named to provide ease of communication between forecasters and the general public regarding forecasts, watches, and warnings.

Having a name also raises the profile of the cyclone heightening the public's awareness.

There was devastation at Dingo Beach in the Cyclone Debbie aftermath.
There was devastation at Dingo Beach in the Cyclone Debbie aftermath.

Since the storms can often last a week or longer and that more than one can be occurring in the same region at the same time, names can also reduce the confusion about what storm is being described.

The Bureau of Meteorology maintains a list of names (arranged alphabetically and alternating male and female).

A name remains on the list until its corresponding cyclone severely impacts the coast (e.g. Larry and Vance).

The name is then permanently retired and replaced with another (of the same gender and first letter). It can take over 10 years from the time a name is put on the list to when it is first used to name a cyclone.

In this March 30, 2017 photo provided by Queensland state paramedic Lisa Smith, a shark is seen stranded in floodwaters in Ayr, northeastern Australia. A powerful cyclone that tore through Australia's tropical northeast has left the ground littered with battered trees, ripped-up roofs - and one very unlucky shark. Smith said she was assessing the extent of flooding on Thursday on Rita Island, a coastal community near the town of Ayr that was lashed by Cyclone Debbie earlier this week. As she was approaching the edge of some receding floodwaters, she spotted an unusual sight on the ground: a bull shark.(Lisa Smith via AP)
In this March 30, 2017 photo provided by Queensland state paramedic Lisa Smith, a shark is seen stranded in floodwaters in Ayr, northeastern Australia. A powerful cyclone that tore through Australia's tropical northeast has left the ground littered with battered trees, ripped-up roofs - and one very unlucky shark. Smith said she was assessing the extent of flooding on Thursday on Rita Island, a coastal community near the town of Ayr that was lashed by Cyclone Debbie earlier this week. As she was approaching the edge of some receding floodwaters, she spotted an unusual sight on the ground: a bull shark.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE:

Six years ago, the ABC wrote this article on the naming of cyclones in Australia:

How do some people's names become forever linked to terrifying winds and massive destruction?

It's simple - the Bureau of Meteorology simply picks a name from a list.

"We have a list of 104 names, and we just take the next one that comes up,” says Al Morgan from the Kalgoorlie-Boulder BOM office.

"We've just had Bianca in WA, and the next name in the queue is Carlos.”

The practise of naming cyclones and hurricanes is now common worldwide, but in Australia is has a colourful history.

"The Queensland government meteorologist from 1887 to 1903 was responsible for naming cyclones in the early days,” says Al Morgan.

"Originally he named them after figures in Greek and Roman mythology, but he was a bit of a character and he wasn't too keen on politicians, and he started using politicians' names for cyclones.”

"That really appealed to his sense of humour.”

"It then stopped and the practise of naming cyclones wasn't officially begun in Australia until 1963. Initially the bureau used female names but that started causing a bit of controversy so in 1975 we started using both male and female names.”

Names stay on the list and can be used more than once, provided the cyclone doesn't cross the coast.

"We'll never get another Cyclone Bobby or Tracy.”

So is it possible to get a cyclone named after you?

Yes, says Al, but you could be waiting for a while.

"You can request your name to go on the supplementary list that the Bureau keeps.”

"Then you would have to wait until one of the cyclones named from the current list make landfall and gets crossed off.”

"It could take up to 60 years for your name to be used, so you need plenty of patience.”

Assistance is now available for 27 Local Government Areas

