Newton back for humorous go in Kevin07

RETURN: Andrew Newton is returning perform with the Zodiac Players in their new show.

THE Zodiac Theatre is welcoming back a face from its past in upcoming show The Adventures of Kevin07 in the Broken Down Shire of Gimpy-Gimpy.

Andrew Newton's long association with Zodiac dates back to the 1993 production A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, but he hasn't been in a Zodiac show since 2009.

Newton will be playing Kevin07, large shoes to fill on the back of such a polarising character.

"I've done some theatre restaurants and I've been a drama teacher in town since 1993,” Newton said.

"I'm loving the show, you just enjoy being part of it.”

As for the patrons of the theatre, Newton said they would be in for a treat.

"They come for the right reasons - for a laugh and a giggle and a bit of innuendo.

"If you enjoy a bit of slapstick and humour, then it will be right down your alley. It's getting away from that serious stuff and into the more humorous stuff.”

Newton has performed in numerous local productions since 1993, including Oliver (as Fagan), Sound of Music (Rolf) and Little Shop of Horrors (The Plant), to name a few.

The Adventures of Kevin07 in the Broken Down Shire of Gimpy-Gimpy will be held on June 1, 2 and 3 at the Gympie Civic Centre from 6.30pm.

Admission is $69 and includes a three-course meal by Kingston House Impressions Restaurant.

Book at the Musicians Garage or phone 54837879.